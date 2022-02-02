Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Use of mosquito nets for young children saves lives into adulthood – study

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 10:01 pm
Use of mosquito nets for young children saves lives into adulthood, a study found (David Davies/PA)
The use of mosquito nets to prevent malaria in childhood means youngsters are more likely to survive into adulthood, new analysis suggests.

The study in Tanzania found that survival of children who habitually slept under nets was more than 40% higher compared with those who did not.

Until now the long-term effect of malaria control in early childhood has been unclear, researchers said.

It had been suggested that preventing the disease early in life could make people more vulnerable later in life due to a lack of immunity, simply delaying life-threatening illness and death.

But researchers suggest estimates from the analysis contradict this theory by finding no evidence that prevention in early life leads to a surge in deaths later on.

Dr Salim Abdulla, principal scientist at Ifakara Health Institute (IHI), Tanzania, and study author, said: “We have known for a long time that bed nets save young lives, but we never knew for sure how long the benefits persisted.

“Our study shows that preventing malaria in early childhood has effects that last into adulthood.”

In 2020 the disease killed more than 600,000 people and is especially dangerous for children.

Common in sub-Saharan Africa, malaria is caused by a parasite transmitted through mosquito bites.

In regions where it is endemic, sleeping under a bed net treated with insecticide is one of the most effective ways to protect young lives.

The study followed more than 6,700 children from 1998, tracking them again in 2019 to find out what happened to them.

Dr Gunther Fink, associate professor of epidemiology and household economics at the University of Basel and the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, and first author, said: “It is reassuring to see these long-term benefits, which further highlight the remarkably high returns to investing into early childhood infectious disease prevention and early life health more generally.”

Dr Joanna Schellenberg, professor of epidemiology and international health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and last author on the paper, said: “While our study shows the survival benefit of early-life malaria control persists until adulthood, it also reveals the potential of long-term community-based research.”

Co-author Sigilbert Mrema, research scientist with IHI, said: “One of our respondents was overjoyed simply to be told his exact date of birth.

“This type of long-term study is important not only in monitoring health but also in strengthening civil registration.”

The researchers acknowledge limitations of the study, including that there was no information on children who died prior to the first study visit, which means survival rates are not representative of all births.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was led by researchers from IHI, LSHTM, and the Swiss TPH.

