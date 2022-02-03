Researchers ‘confident’ they have found James Cook’s ship after two centuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Researchers ‘confident’ they have found James Cook’s ship after two centuries

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 4:07 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 1:15 pm
A replica of Captain James Cook’s ship Endeavour which was used on his first voyage of discovery to the South Pacific and Australasia between 1768 and 1771 (PA).
The Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) is “confident” they have found the final resting place of the research vessel used by British explorer Captain James Cook.

On Thursday, the chief executive of the ANMM Kevin Sumption said the final resting place of the ship had been identified after more than two centuries.

The ship, known as the Endeavour, was famously used by Cook on his first voyage of discovery to the Pacific Ocean between 1768 and 1771, resulting in Britain’s first encounter with the “unknown southern land” – Australia.

Mr Sumption told reporters at a media event in Sydney: “We can conclusively confirm that this is indeed the wreck of Cook’s Endeavour.

“This is an important moment. It is arguably one of the most important vessels in our maritime history.”

His announcement came after a 22-year investigation of a number of 18th century ships in a two-square mile area off the US coast.

The famous ship lay just 500 metres off the coast of Rhode Island, where it was “buried in nearly 250 years’ worth of sediment and silt”, 14 metres below the surface.

However, an hour after Mr Sumption’s announcement, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) stepped in, labelling the announcement “premature” and a “breach of contract”.

The executive director of RIMAP Dr Kathy Abbass fired back at the Australians’ claim, adding that RIMAP was the lead organisation for the study.

In a statement provided to Guardian Australia, she said: “There are many unanswered questions that could overturn such an identification (of the shipwreck as being the Endeavour).

“RIMAP recognises the connection between Australian citizens of British descent and the Endeavour, but RIMAP’s conclusions will be driven by proper scientific process and not Australian emotions or politics.”

HM Bark Endeavour replica
HM Bark Endeavour, a full-scale replica of Captain Cook’s ship, is pulled by a tugboat from Middlesbrough to its permanent home in Whitby (Danny Lawson/PA)

In a statement on the ANMM website, Mr Sumption announced: “It is with great pride that after a 22-year program of archival and archaeological fieldwork that, based on a preponderance of evidence approach, I have concluded that an archaeological site known as RI 2394, located in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island, USA, comprises the shipwreck of HM Bark Endeavour”.

Since 1999, maritime archaeologists had been investigating several 18th century ships in the underwater site.

The findings, which are the joint work of the ANMM, the RIMAP and the Silentworld Foundation, will now be published and peer-reviewed by archaeologists from around the globe.

“But for now, there’s a lot confidence that Endeavour has finally been found,” Mr Sumption said.

The Endeavour was deliberately sunk in 1778 in Newport Harbour by British forces around seven years after its key role in Cook’s first voyage to the Pacific.

After chartering the oceans which were largely unknown to Europeans at the time, including the New Zealand coast and the east coast of Australia – where it narrowly avoided shipwreck on the Great Barrier Reef – the Endeavour was largely forgotten.

