What the papers say – February 3

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 7:03 am
What the papers say – February 3 (PA)

The imminent announcement of Government support to ease soaring household energy bills leads Thursday’s front pages.

The Times, Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph report Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a raft of measures, including council tax cuts and loans to energy firms, to ease the financial burden facing millions of families as a result of Ofgem raising the energy price cap by 50%.

According to the Daily Mail, the cap is set to rise by about £650, which the Daily Mirror says could result in an extra £53 on monthly household bills.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and The Independent report pressure is rising on Boris Johnson as more Tory MPs call on the Prime Minister to resign amid the fallout from the Downing Street parties scandal.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express, Metro and Daily Star lead with Mr Johnson issuing a warning to Vladimir Putin over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And the i says the Government’s “levelling up” plan has come under fire for “lacking ambition and funds”.

