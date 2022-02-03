Married doctors complete Atlantic rowing challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Married doctors complete Atlantic rowing challenge

February 3, 2022, 12:13 pm Updated: February 3, 2022, 12:31 pm
Adam Baker and Charlie Fleury have completed the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge (handout/PA)
Husband and wife doctors have landed in the Caribbean after rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic for charity.

Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker, both 31, are the first ever married couple to participate in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The couple, from Devon, finished first in the mixed pairs ranking after more than seven weeks of rowing.

They have raised more than £20,000 for frontline medical charities after rowing from the Canary Islands to Antigua in a 24ft boat.

Their vessel, which is called Percy, was about a third the size of a red phone box and they took it in turns to row, swapping every two hours around the clock.

Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker celebrate after arriving in Antigua (Atlantic Campaigns/PA)
The longest the couple, who work as A&E doctors at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, had rowed together before they set off was five days.

Dr Fleury said: “This has been such a tough challenge with so many highs and lows.

“There aren’t many ultra-events that last longer than seven weeks and have such a variety of weather conditions to tackle.

“The highlight of the journey was definitely seeing a pod of orcas. Three from the pod came alongside the boat and it was truly magical.”

On their journey, the pair struggled with seasickness, low energy and even hallucinations and the exhausting temperatures and weather conditions put a strain on them too.

Dr Baker said: “We’re so delighted that we’ve made it through this adventure, with all its highs and lows.

“The height of the waves was sometimes frightening, and at one point we even had a large shark follow the boat which was quite intimidating, but it was incredible to be so close to ocean wildlife.”

