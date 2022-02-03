Attacked pensioner died from head injuries and airway obstruction, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Attacked pensioner died from head injuries and airway obstruction, inquest told

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 2:39 pm
Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker, who was found to have died from head injuries and airway obstruction (Bolsover District Council/PA)
A pensioner killed in a violent attack in her own home died from head injuries and airway obstruction, an inquest opening has heard.

Freda Almeda Walker, 86, was found with fatal injuries at a property on Station Road in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire.

The inquest into Mrs Walker’s death was opened and adjourned at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

Flowers outside the address on Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover (Josh Payne/PA)

The retired machinist’s 88-year-old husband, Kenneth Walker, suffered life-threatening injuries in the same incident but is now in a stable condition in hospital, Derbyshire Police said.

The couple were found by a concerned neighbour at 9am on January 15.

Vasile Culea, 33, has since been remanded into custody by a crown court judge charged with the murder of Mrs Walker and the attempted murder of Mr Walker.

Derbyshire Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.

Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, is due to stand trial on October 4.

Formally opening and then adjourning the inquest into Mrs Walker’s death, assistant coroner Susan Evans said: “The death of Freda Almeda Walker was reported to our office on January 17 2022.

“She died on January 15 2022 on Station Road, Langwith Junction.

“Freda Almeda Walker was identified at Leicester Royal Infirmary by her niece.

“A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out on January 16 2022… and the provisional cause of death is given as head injuries and airway obstruction, pending further tests.

“She was born in Warsop, Nottinghamshire and she was a retired machinist.

“The coronial investigation is suspended until the conclusion of the trial.

“May I express my condolences to the family.”

