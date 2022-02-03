Police chief warns of ‘tough choices’ due to budget shortfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police chief warns of ‘tough choices’ due to budget shortfall

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 2:45 pm
Simon Byrne said PSNI officer numbers may reduce from 7,000 to 6,000 by 2025 (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s chief constable has warned of “tough choices” to be made as a consequence of the police budget allocation.

Describing a “precarious budgetary situation”, Simon Byrne said PSNI officer numbers may reduce from 7,000 to 6,000 by 2025.

He said the proposed budgetary settlement for policing projects an operating shortfall of £226 million over the next three years.

A three-year budget for the region is currently out for public consultation with a view to being approved before the Stormont Assembly is dissolved for fresh elections next month.

The PSNI has already acted by deferring a recruitment intake, but Mr Byrne said the budgetary situation, if not addressed, will mean police “have to make some tough choices and prudent decisions around the future type of policing service the public can expect to see”.

In his report to the Northern Ireland Policing Board, Mr Byrne said the maximum savings that can be generated from pay include the option of an immediate recruitment freeze.

He said such a freeze would result in a reduction of more than 1,000 police officers and 350 members of police staff, bringing officer numbers down to 6,027 and staff numbers down to 2,227.

Appearing before a meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday, Mr Byrne said: “Clearly we will continue to answer 999 calls, police our streets and deliver neighbourhood policing but without adjustment, inevitably over time things will be different.

PSNI report
Simon Byrne, chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

“To try and put it into context, this is the equivalent of losing one officer a day every day for the next three years, so it will be a trickle at the start and a tidal wave at the end if we don’t address this.”

He added: “Even if we look at other lines of the budget in terms of contracts, we are not confident we can balance next year or beyond that in the current settlement given.

“As things stand currently, we are not particularly optimistic that this is going to be addressed and therefore these tough choices will have to be made over the next few weeks and in the months ahead.”

