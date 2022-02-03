‘Mischievous’ Queen documentary to air for Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

‘Mischievous’ Queen documentary to air for Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 3:41 pm
The Queen’s Coronation (PA)
The Queen's Coronation (PA)

A “mischievous, witty and affectionate” documentary about the life and times of the Queen is to air to coincide with the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts uses archive footage to show a side to the Queen that the public rarely gets to see and explores her glamorous role as the “uber-princess”.

It will be screened in cinemas and on Amazon Prime Video from June 3 to coincide with the national Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Elizabeth A Portrait in Parts will be screened from June 3
Elizabeth A Portrait In Parts will be screened from June 3 (Signature Entertainment/PA)

The newly released trailer features singer Sir Paul McCartney saying: “We grew up loving the Queen. To us teenagers, she was a babe.”

It also shows a jubilant Queen shouting and cheering on horses at the races, a young Princess Elizabeth in her 20s playing tag with midshipmen onboard HMS Vanguard, and the monarch steadying her horse after blank shots were fired at her during Trooping the Colour in 1981.

Producer Kevin Loader said: “She was so glamorous. She was a babe as Sir Paul says … there are sequences in the film comparing the fact that they used Elizabeth’s look back then for Audrey Hepburn.

“There was a sense that she was the uber-princess – the princess and then the queen that was the inspiration for all those archetypes.”

The documentary was directed by the late Roger Michell, best known for the hit movie Notting Hill.

He died in September just as the film was being completed.

Mr Loader told BBC Breakfast: “He (Roger Michell) had a very clear vision and he’d always wanted to make a documentary about the Queen that would be mischievous and witty and affectionate and warm and surprising, and for everybody, all ages to watch.”

He added: “I hope there’s some wit and mischief in it, but it’s all done in the spirit of huge admiration and affection for Her Majesty.”

The film draws from more than 500 different archive sources including the 1992 Elizabeth R documentary and the Queen at 90 programmes.

The Queen, 95, is set to reach 70 years on the throne on her Accession Day this Sunday, when she will become the first British monarch ever to mark a Platinum Jubilee.

