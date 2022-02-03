Regular flu jabs ‘give children better protection against future flu pandemics’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regular flu jabs ‘give children better protection against future flu pandemics’

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 4:01 pm
The scientists suggest their findings could help in the development of a universal flu vaccine for children (David Cheskin/PA)
Regular seasonal flu jabs also provide children with better protection against future flu pandemics, a study suggests.

Researchers found that children who receive years of the vaccines develop antibodies that give broader protection against new strains.

But this ability does not exist in adults, possibly because they have been repeatedly exposed to the virus through infection or vaccination.

The scientists suggest their findings could help in the development of a universal flu vaccine for children, who are especially vulnerable to serious complications such as pneumonia, dehydration and, in rare cases, death.

Matthew Miller, lead author of the study and associate professor at the Michael G DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research at McMaster University in Canada, said: “Little is known about how seasonal flu vaccination impacts the immune responses in children, who are a major source of flu transmission and a very high-risk group.

“Understanding how seasonal vaccination and different vaccine formulations shape childhood immunity is critical for effective prevention.”

He added: “When we give adults vaccines, they make a very specific immune response against seasonal strains.

“Adults simply don’t generate immune responses to seasonal flu vaccines capable of protecting them from pandemic viruses like children can.”

In the study the researchers also compared two forms of vaccine – the conventional flu jab and a nasal spray vaccine.

They found that both worked equally well at generating broadly protective antibodies – good news for those who do not like needles.

Dr Miller said: “This is an important finding because it means we have flexibility in terms of the type of vaccines we can use to make a universal vaccine for children.

“We now know that children’s immune systems are much more flexible than adults’ when it comes to being able to teach them how to make these broadly protective responses.”

The researchers spent three years studying immune responses in children between the ages of six months and 17 years.

They found that as the children grew older they became less capable of producing broadly protective antibodies, because of their repeated exposure to flu, through infection or vaccination.

Although measures employed during Covid-19, such as social distancing and wearing face coverings, have reduced flu rates, Dr Miller warns flu could return and possibly in more severe forms.

The findings are published in Cell Reports Medicine.

