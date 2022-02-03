Magnet fisherman hoists dozens of small explosive devices from canal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Magnet fisherman hoists dozens of small explosive devices from canal

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 6:53 pm Updated: February 3, 2022, 7:07 pm
A section of the Grand Union Canal, where Mr Jordan found the explosives (Dave Jordan/PA)
A magnet fisherman has described the “gut-wrenching” moment he pulled 52 track explosives out of a canal in Northampton.

Track explosives are, according to the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB), small explosives that can be placed on the surface of train tracks and, when run over by trains, cause a loud bang and alert the driver to a hazard ahead.

Dave Jordan, a 44-year-old small business owner from Northampton, was magnet fishing on the Grand Union Canal, Northampton, when he retrieved the 52 explosives.

A bag carrying the explosives that Mr Jordan hoisted out of the canal (Dave Jordan/PA)

He said the explosives were each “roughly the size of a watch face”, adding that he did not know how they ended up in the canal.

Mr Jordan told the PA news agency that the explosives were “safer out than they are in” the canal.

“It’s exciting, but it’s very gut-wrenching as well”, he said after locating the objects.

Mr Jordan said he began magnet fishing eight years ago (Dave Jordan/PA)

While this was not the first time he had found explosives while magnet fishing, Mr Jordan said it was the most he had ever found.

“When we get explosives, when we’re doing what we’re doing, it’s a bit of a ‘oh no, not again’. Because we have to call the police. We have to pack up our magnets. We have to move on,” he said.

A British Army bomb disposal team conducted a “controlled explosion” of the objects, a statement from Northamptonshire Police said.

Police said they were called at 9.50am on Thursday “following reports that a man magnet fishing had pulled up a number of track explosives”.

“Officers from the EOD attended and at about 2.20pm, a controlled explosion was carried out”, the statement added.

Mr Jordan said he began magnet fishing about eight years ago after he watched a documentary about mudlarking. He recently began uploading footage of his finds to his YouTube channel, where his videos have received thousands of views.

