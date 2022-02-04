Duke of Sussex opens up about ‘burnout’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Duke of Sussex opens up about ‘burnout’

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 12:15 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 6:55 am
The Duke of Sussex takes part in Inner Work Day (BetterUp/PA)
The Duke of Sussex takes part in Inner Work Day (BetterUp/PA)

The Duke of Sussex admitted he has “experienced burnout” and previously felt he was “getting to the very end of everything that I had”.

The royal, 37, made the comments during a live stream alongside tennis star Serena Williams hosted by BetterUp, a mental health company he has been part of since last year.

The duke said he was “literally getting to the very end of everything that I had, any fuel or any steam in the engine just like I was burning the candle at both ends”.

He added: “And it was like boom, that is when you are forced to look inside yourself, because with everything else around you seemingly, you feel as though it’s working against you, the only way that you could really combat it.”

The duke told viewers about the importance of “self care” but said he knew how difficult it could be to find time.

He said: “The self care is the first thing that drops away. I’m happy to admit that as a husband, as a dad.”

Duke of Sussex on BetterUp
Tennis star Serena Williams and the Duke of Sussex taking part in Inner Work Day, an online conversation as part of an event organised by the mental health organisation BetterUp (BetterUp/PA)

During the conversation, Williams revealed her close relationship with the duke and how the royal is “always solving all my life’s problems.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 40, said the pair talked for “hours” and he was a “coach” to her.

The platform, which matches clients with “coaches” who offer guidance for personal development, took on Harry as chief impact officer in March 2021, a year after be stepped down as a working member of the royal family.

The duke admitted he had used the service himself and spoke regularly with his coach.

Christmas Package 2021
Serena Williams said she and Harry ‘talk for hours’ (Jed Leicester/AELTC Pool/PA)

During a conversation about seeking guidance from others, the duke said: “I think people are gonna need to rely on each other and on professional help, but also not just professional help. Also friends, family, maybe complete strangers. Anyone can actually help you in that coaching process.”

Williams replied: “Yeah. And I’m glad you said it’s not only professional help, Harry, because it could be a friend or it could be someone that has, like, experience or just gives you some good insight and that you can give good feedback on.

“And I know I joke a lot, but Harry’s actually one of my coaches. Whenever I see him, he’s always solving all my life’s problems.”

The athlete also spoke about her hatred of losing, but how her losses eventually helped her become successful.

She said: “And then when it comes to losing, like, I even hate that word. It’s so much that I wanna coin it different as like a growing experience because for me, I experience that if I do have a loss, I actually learn so much from it to a point where as much as I hate it, some of my best growth has come from a loss.

“And for me to actually get to the next level, like, I would’ve never won that Grand Slam or that tournament had I not lost to that person on that day, no matter how much it hurt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]