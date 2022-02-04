Princess Royal urges Team GB to ‘enjoy the experience’ of Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Princess Royal urges Team GB to ‘enjoy the experience’ of Winter Olympics

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 10:39 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 11:29 am
The Princess Royal has sent a good luck message to Team GB (PA)
The Princess Royal has urged Team GB to “enjoy the experience” in a message of support recorded on the eve of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Anne also spoke about her own experience of competing in the Olympics, and told the athletes she believes they will do “everything possible to make the nation, and yourselves, proud”.

In her message, released ahead of the opening ceremony, she said: “As your president, I would like to wish you every success for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“I remember from my own Olympic career, everyone experiences their own levels of anticipation and excitement of stepping on to the Olympic stage.

“I know that you have all worked incredibly hard for this moment, overcoming the additional hurdles during these most challenging of times, and that you will do everything possible to make the nation, and yourselves, proud.”

Anne ended with the words: “Enjoy the experience, and good luck.”

The princess has had a long association with the Olympics since she won a place to compete in the 1976 Montreal Games as a three-day eventer.

She has been president of the British Olympic Association since 1983 and became an International Olympic Committee member in 1988.

Her daughter Zara Tindall followed in her mother’s footsteps and competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a team eventing silver medal – which was presented by Anne.

