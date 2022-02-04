Man accused of killing teenage girlfriend makes crown court appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man accused of killing teenage girlfriend makes crown court appearance

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 11:01 am
Jack Sepple, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, did not enter a plea during Friday’s appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A man accused of murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend has made his first crown court appearance.

Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, is alleged to have killed Ashley Wadsworth on Tuesday.

On Friday, he entered no pleas as he appeared in custody at Chelmsford Crown Court via video link.

He had a blank expression on his face as he spoke only to confirm his name.

The hearing was adjourned until March 7.

A court artist's sketch of Jack Sepple
Sepple spoke only to confirm his name during Friday’s crown court appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Essex Police attended an address in Tennyson Road shortly after 4pm.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the Canadian teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Wadsworth was originally from Vernon, British Colombia, and met Sepple through an online dating app.

She moved to Chelmsford in November 2021, she wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this year, she posted photos online of her “amazing trip to London”, where she had been sightseeing.

