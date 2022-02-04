Police officer praised for bravery after tackling man armed with ‘replica gun’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police officer praised for bravery after tackling man armed with ‘replica gun’

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 11:11 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 1:39 pm
Police activity in Mornington Crescent, Camden (James Manning/PA)
Police activity in Mornington Crescent, Camden (James Manning/PA)

A police officer who scuffled with a man who pointed what is believed to be replica gun at him following a chase in north London has been lauded for his “incredible” bravery.

Video on social media shows a man point the weapon at the officer, who is seen pointing a Taser at the suspect, in Mornington Crescent in Camden just after 7.30am on Friday.

The officer fired the Taser and the suspect was taken to hospital after being arrested for possession of a firearm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police activity in Mornington Crescent, Camden
Police activity in Mornington Crescent, Camden (James Manning/PA)

It came after the motorbike officer chased the suspect in a car before the man’s vehicle collided with street furniture.

The weapon has been seized for examination to determine whether it is a viable firearm or a replica, the Met said.

The force initially said it was thought to be a replica.

The officer was uninjured and there are no reports of any injuries to any other people.

Firearms officers responded and police remain at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Roy Smith said: “We are aware of a video circulating online and can assure the public we are taking care of the officer’s welfare.

“His actions in the circumstances are nothing short of incredible. He had no idea if the item being pointed at him was a replica or a lethal weapon and yet he maintained his composure and detained the suspect.

“Each day police officers put on the uniform and put themselves in danger to protect Londoners. This is a perfect example of the bravery and selflessness that they exhibit so often.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]