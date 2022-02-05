Former head of the BBC criticises corporation’s ‘disrespectful’ tone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former head of the BBC criticises corporation’s ‘disrespectful’ tone

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 6:29 am
Former head of the BBC criticises corporations 'disrespectful' tone (Ian West/PA)
Former head of the BBC criticises corporations ‘disrespectful’ tone (Ian West/PA)

The former head of the BBC has criticised the broadcaster’s coverage of certain political events, saying the tone is “gleeful and disrespectful”.

Lord Michael Grade said the corporation was right to hold the government to account but added that its “macho culture” was “unnecessary”.

Grade, 78,  has held top jobs at all three of the UK’s main broadcasters – the BBC, Channel 4 and ITV.

State Opening of Parliament 2015
Lord Michael Grade said the corporation was right to hold the government to account but added that its macho culture' was 'unnecessary' (Alastair Grant/PA)

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph he said: “What I don’t like is the tone.”

“Take the BBC’s coverage of the current political crisis. It’s the lead story, of course – I’m not questioning their news values.

“Nor am I questioning the BBC’s objectivity, and the reason I don’t is that if you talk to Jeremy Corbyn… he would think the media were a nest of vipers because they gave him a hard time, and very rightly, over anti-Semitism.

“The BBC was on that story in the same way they’re now on the ‘partygate’ story.

“But the tone is too aggressive. It’s so gleeful and disrespectful.

“‘Are you lying to the British public?’ It makes them sound as if they’ve made up their minds, which I don’t think they have, but it’s: ‘We’ve got a story – we’re going to nail this b******’.

“They’re right to hold the Prime Minister to account. I have no problem with that.

“But there seems to be a sense at the BBC that if you ask difficult questions politely, your colleagues are going to say: ‘You let him or her off the hook’.

“It’s a macho culture. It’s unnecessary, and I don’t like it.”

Grade currently sits as a Conservative peer in the House of Lords after being appointed by David Cameron in 2010.

He also admitted that he has “kept my hat in the ring” for the position of Ofcom chief executive, after having had “second thoughts” about applying.

ITV could outsource regional news
Lord Grade also admitted that he has 'kept my hat in the ring' for the position of Ofcom chief executive (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The process to fill the senior position at the media regulator has faced a series of delays since it began two years ago and is now being rerun after an initial round of interviews failed to find a suitable candidate.

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial interviews, but he withdrew from the race, claiming the civil service had influenced the process because of his right-of-centre “convictions”.

“I became suspicious of the process, until I realised Sue Gray was back in charge of the appointment after her ‘partygate’ exertions,” Grade said.

“I was fully reassured and am now happy to keep my hat in the ring.”

