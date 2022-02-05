Queen ‘set a wonderful example by her father’, childhood friend says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen ‘set a wonderful example by her father’, childhood friend says

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 9:59 am
Lady Glenconner (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lady Glenconner (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Queen knew “from a very young age” that she would become a monarch and was given a “wonderful example” by her father, her childhood friend has said.

Anne Tennant, Lady Glenconner, who was a maid of honour at the Queen’s coronation, has shared her memories of the monarch as a young woman ahead of her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Lady Glenconner said the Queen would likely “look back very sadly” on the day as it also marked the death of her father, George VI.

She recalled being sent a letter by Margaret, the Countess of Snowden, describing the “beautiful Norfolk morning” on which the king had died at Sandringham.

Princess Margaret, Colin Tennant and Anne Tennant
Princess Margaret and her friends Lord Colin Tennant and Lady Anne Tennant waiting on the jetty at Mustique to greet Queen during her Silver Jubilee tour (PA)

“(It was) a beautiful Norfolk morning, sun coming out and all the geese and the birds flying over, and she said it was a sort of perfect morning that her father would have loved and it was so wonderful that he had died in Norfolk, his beloved Norfolk, on such a beautiful day,” Lady Glenconner said.

She described the “moving” moment she watched Elizabeth on television returning from Africa with the knowledge she was to become Queen.

“It’s so moving, standing at the top of the stairs in her black coat. And suddenly, somebody that we’d known, I’d known, since she was a child, was Queen.

The Queen 70 years ago
The Queen setting foot on British soil for the first time since her accession in 1952 (PA)

“She was a very slight figure and she was very young but I felt that she had, from a very young age really, she knew she was going to be Queen. I think her father was a wonderful example to her because he put his every duty first.”

Asked whether the anniversary would be tinged with sadness for the monarch as it was also linked to her father’s death, Lady Glenconner said: “I think the Queen will look back very sadly.”

She added: “I think it means a lot to her. She’s a countrywoman too, the Queen.”

