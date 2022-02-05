Boro fan arrested after leaving 11-year-old at hotel while toasting FA Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Boro fan arrested after leaving 11-year-old at hotel while toasting FA Cup win

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 2:01 pm Updated: February 5, 2022, 3:03 pm
Middlesbrough players celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out after the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Old Trafford (PA)
A Middlesbrough supporter has been arrested after leaving his 11-year-old son at a hotel while celebrating his side’s FA Cup victory against Manchester United.

Greater Manchester Police used a Twitter post to confirm news of the man’s arrest on suspicion of child neglect.

The force’s GMP Stretford account, which covers the Old Trafford area, said the Middlesbrough fan left his son while “he went into town celebrating their victory drinking” following Friday’s night’s win.

Around 9,500 away fans saw Boro knock United out of the FA Cup in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The GMP’s tweet read: “Boro away fan arrested for child neglect last night, after choosing to leave his 11yr child in the hotel after the game whilst he went into town celebrating their victory drinking.

“We have looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from N/East to collect him.”

A police spokeswoman added: “In the early hours of Saturday 5 February 2022, police received a report of concern for the welfare of a child.

“Inquiries established that an 11-year-old boy was asleep alone in a hotel room in Trafford.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. He remains in police custody for questioning.”

