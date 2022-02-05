Man to appear in court after air pistol pointed at police officer in Camden By Press Association February 5, 2022, 6:17 pm The man will appear in court on Monday (Nick Ansell/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged with possession of a firearm following an incident where an air pistol was pointed at a police officer in north London. Tony Adams, 46, of Grieg Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire, is accused of a number of offences and will appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday. They include possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance. A man has been charged following an incident in Camden on Friday during which a firearm was pointed at a police officer.Proceedings are now active. Please don't post anything on social media, including videos, which could prejudice a future trial.https://t.co/BjIVdMvuDR— Camden Police (@MPSCamden) February 5, 2022 It comes after a police officer had a carbon dioxide-powered air pistol pointed at him following a chase in Camden on Friday. The force initially said it was thought to be a replica. The officer was uninjured and there are no reports of any injuries to any other people. Adams has been remanded in custody ahead of the court appearance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close