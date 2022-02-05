What is a royal consort?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

What is a royal consort?

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 10:01 pm
Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (Peter Jordan/PA)
Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (Peter Jordan/PA)

The Queen paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen Mother and the Duchess of Cornwall in a message celebrating the role of consorts in the royal family, as she set out Camilla’s future title as Queen.

A royal consort is the spouse of a serving monarch, whose main duty is to provide support and companionship during their reign.

Unlike the king or queen, they do not have a formal position or set tasks and responsibilities.

But throughout history those in the role have held considerable influence – most famously Prince Albert when he served as Prince Consort to Queen Victoria.

Consorts traditionally help the king or queen in their programme of public engagements, from hosting heads of state to attending charity galas.

The Queen Mother was King George VI’s consort and the first British-born Queen Consort since Tudor times.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (PA)
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (PA)

The position saw her visit Commonwealth nations and undertake major tours alongside her husband, including to badly damaged areas of the country after the air-raids in the Second World War.

After the king’s death, the Queen Mother continued public duties for many decades and remained patron of about 350 organisations.

Philip automatically became Elizabeth II’s consort when she acceded to the throne in 1952.

He made history when he passed the record as Britain’s longest serving consort in 2009.

In 1953, Philip was the first layman to pay his respects to the Queen on her Coronation Day, immediately after the archbishops and bishops.

The duke dedicated decades of his life to public duty.

He accompanied the Queen around the world on her Commonwealth tours and visited some remote areas which could only be reached by sea on a solo trip on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Unlike Philip, who declined the title of prince consort, Prince Albert was officially given the formal title in 1857.

Platinum Jubilee
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (Chris Jackson/PA)

He had spent most of his childhood in Germany and used his knowledge of Europe to advise Victoria on foreign affairs.

He was given full access to cabinet papers, and from 1841 attended audiences which Victoria held with her ministers, steering her away from her close relationship with the Whigs and telling her the Crown should be non-partisan.

As the Prince of Wales’s spouse, Camilla was already automatically set to be his consort and also technically queen when he becomes king.

But the Queen has paved the way for Camilla to be called Queen Camilla, after royal aides said at the time of her wedding in 2005 that she would be known instead as Princess Consort.

The Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee with the message on Saturday: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me, and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The wife of a king, known as a queen consort, is crowned at a coronation ceremony, unlike the husband of a queen.

