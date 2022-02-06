Queen hailed for her constancy amid the ‘churn of world affairs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Queen hailed for her constancy amid the ‘churn of world affairs’

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 8:47 am
The Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen has lived her life at the heart of the nation with “constancy and principle” in the “churn of world affairs”, a service marking the monarch’s historic Platinum Jubilee has heard.

In Matins recorded for Accession Day at Westminster Abbey and broadcast on BBC Radio 4’s Sunday Worship, the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, paid tribute to the Queen’s duty and service.

She was, he said, “a constant reminder that we are never ruled by a mere idea”, in contrast to the “push and pull of conflicting opinion” and “the divided tribal loyalties of our age”.

The Queen after her accession
The Queen after returning from Kenya following her accession (PA)

The Queen was thousands of miles away from home on a tour to Kenya when she acceded to the throne on February 6 1952 following the death of her father George VI.

“No fanfare marked Accession Day for the Queen who was, that morning, in the foothills of Mount Kenya,” the Dean said.

“There was no job description and no strategy to deliver.

“Shaped and informed by the father she succeeded, she began what she has continued ever since, a life of duty and service.

“A life, her life at the heart of nation and Commonwealth – relationship, constancy and principle in the churn of world affairs.”

The Dean added: “For 70 years, our queen has lived our monarchy.

“News reports which have now passed into history have recorded national and international politics…

“We note and record the facts, the rise and fall of fame, the manifestos and policies.

The Queen
The Queen alongside the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle at the Commonwealth Service in 2020 (Ben Stansall/PA)

“At the heart of our nation, however, there has been one for whom this has been relationship and lived experience.

“Amidst the push and pull of conflicting opinion, the divided tribal loyalties of our age, we have in Her Majesty the Queen, a constant reminder that we are never ruled by a mere idea.

“We share a humanity that can reach across division, share joy, overcome grief.”

BBC Radio 4’s Sunday Worship: The Queen’s Accession airs on Sunday February 6 at 8.10am.

