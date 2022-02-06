‘Broken and distraught’ mother pays tribute after son is stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

‘Broken and distraught’ mother pays tribute after son is stabbed to death

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 6:13 pm
Dylan Keelan died after an incident in Dukinfield, Tameside, on Friday evening (PA)
Dylan Keelan died after an incident in Dukinfield, Tameside, on Friday evening (PA)

A “broken and distraught” mother of a 20-year-old man stabbed to death in a town near Manchester has paid tribute to her “lovely” son.

At 9.30pm on Friday, Greater Manchester Police were called by the ambulance service responding to a report of a stabbing on Cheetham Hill Road, Dukinfield, in Tameside.

Dylan Keelan, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, and four boys, two aged 16 and two aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

His mother mum, Nicola, said: “Dylan, my son, was a lovely, hardworking, kind and respectful boy.

“He absolutely loved his family and close friends. Dylan will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure to be around him.

“He will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart and part of my life. It is difficult to put into words at this moment as I am broken and distraught.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone for their support, kind words and donations.

“Finally, in Dylan’s own words, ‘Always find a way to turn a negative into a positive’, so let’s all stay strong together.”

GMP said two of the boys arrested remain in custody for questioning, while the others were released under investigation.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage from the surrounding area at around the time of the incident is asked to contact police.

Detective Inspector Lee Shaw, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Dylan’s loved ones, specialist colleagues are liaising with them.

“We have two suspects in custody but our investigation is very much ongoing so I appeal to anyone who can assist us in any way, shape or form to get in touch.

“Extra officers remain in the area to reassure the community whilst exercising their powers to carry out increased stops and searches under Section 60.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal