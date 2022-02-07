What the papers say – February 7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – February 7

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 1:37 am
What the papers say – February 7 (PA)
What the papers say – February 7 (PA)

The continued partygate fallout within the Tory Party and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee dominate the nation’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph reports tensions between Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the Government’s plan to clear the NHS backlog, which the Treasury has reportedly blocked. The Guardian adds that half a million cancer patients have faced delays.

The i says more than 100 MPs are ready to vote against the PM in a confidence vote, while The Independent reports Mr Johnson is fighting a losing battle with voters.

But according to The Times, the Prime Minister’s new staff will attempt to persuade rebels with a “sense of perspective”.

The Queen’s Jubilee has coincided with an end to her four-month break from duties, according to The Sun.

The Prince of Wales’s response to the Queen’s backing of Camila takes top spot on the Daily Express, while the Daily Mail says the blessing was secretly given years ago.

The EU is preparing for a hit to gas supplies stemming from the crisis in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

Metro’s splash features comments from Tesco chairman John Allan warning “the worst is to come” in the cost of living crisis.

The Daily Mirror asks readers to become blood donors.

And the Daily Star predicts a 1,500 mile-wide snowstorm will hit on Valentine’s Day.

