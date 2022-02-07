Trackside fire leaves hundreds of rush-hour commuters stuck as 70 trains delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Trackside fire leaves hundreds of rush-hour commuters stuck as 70 trains delayed

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 9:09 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 9:53 am
Great Western Railway trains into London Paddington were disrupted by a trackside fire during the Monday morning rush hour (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Hundreds of commuters have been stuck on trains into London during rush hour following a trackside fire and services are still severely delayed.

Trains to Paddington and Heathrow in the west of the capital were stopped for around 90 minutes just after 6.30am and Network Rail said 70 journeys were cancelled.

Firefighters attended a rail-side blaze near Canal Way in North Kensington at 6.41am, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

An LFB spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.41am to reports of a trackside fire at railway line near Canal Way, North Kensington.

“Some trackside switch equipment and trackside cabling were damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

“We sent one fire engine from North Kensington Station. The fire was under control by 0740.”

Network Rail apologised for the disruption and warned passengers that reduced services will be running through the morning.

A spokesperson said: “Due to a lineside fire in the Ladbroke Grove area earlier this morning, services between Paddington and Maidenhead station were suspended at 6.38am.

“Services resumed just before 8am, though they may still be subject to residual delays.

“We apologise for the disruption caused to passengers’ journeys this morning.”

Routes run by Great Western Railway (GWR) and Transport for London (TfL) have been affected.

TfL said trains started moving again around 8.30am but journeys between Paddington and Heathrow and Paddington and Reading are “severely delayed”.

At least 12 GWR trains were cancelled and many more delayed, according to the operator’s website.

