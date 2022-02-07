Teenager admits killing ‘caring, thoughtful’ younger sister at holiday park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager admits killing ‘caring, thoughtful’ younger sister at holiday park

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 10:23 am
Amanda Selby, 15, as Matthew Selby, 19, pleaded guilty at Mold Crown Court to her killing (North Wales Police/PA)
A teenager has admitted killing his younger sister at a holiday park.

Matthew Selby, 19, pleaded guilty at Mold Crown Court on Monday to the manslaughter of his sister Amanda, 15.

She died after police were called to reports of a “domestic disturbance” at the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, North Wales, on Saturday July 31 last year.

Selby, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, had been due to stand trial for her murder later this month.

He appeared via videolink from HMP Berwyn for the hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

Court sketch of Matthew Selby, 19, appearing at Mold Crown Court at a previous hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Ian Unsworth QC, prosecuting, said the Crown accepted the plea to manslaughter, based on close analysis of psychiatric reports.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said: “I too have read the reports from both psychiatrists and plainly I understand the decision taken by the Crown.”

Gordon Cole QC, defending, said Selby would be seen again by a psychiatrist before his sentencing.

Judge Rowlands adjourned the case for sentencing on March 18.

Following her death, Amanda’s family released a statement through North Wales Police which said: “Amanda was a loving daughter and granddaughter – she was caring, thoughtful, liked to help others and very much loved. She will be very sadly missed.”

Her school, Droylsden Academy in Greater Manchester, also paid tribute to her.

A message on its website said: “Our school family is devastated by this awful news. Amanda was a lovely student and she will be sorely missed by students and staff.”

