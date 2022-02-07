Chelsea settle historical racist abuse case brought by four ex-youth players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea settle historical racist abuse case brought by four ex-youth players

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 12:25 pm
Chelsea have settled a High Court case brought by four former youth team players over alleged historical racist abuse (PA)
Chelsea Football Club have settled a High Court case brought by four former youth team players over alleged historical racist abuse.

The men had sought damages for personal injury and loss over claims they were “subjected to a barrage of disgracefully offensive racist abuse” from two members of the Premier League club’s youth coaching staff in the 1990s.

Lawyers for the men claimed Chelsea were “vicariously liable” for abuse allegedly committed when they were aged between 14 and 18.

It was also alleged in court documents that one coach “would accompany that verbal abuse with physical assaults of a sexual nature”.

Their cases were due to go to trial but a settlement has now been reached, a High Court judge was told at a pre-trial review hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

David McClenaghan, representing the men, told the court: “I’m pleased to let you know that a successful settlement agreement has been achieved between the parties.”

Mr Justice Sweeting congratulated lawyers on settling the case, adding: “The only thing to do this morning is to vacate the trial.”

A Chelsea spokesman said after the hearing: “The club is pleased that we have been able to conclude a settlement of these claims without any further litigation.

“We will continue to offer support to the former players concerned through our dedicated Player Support Service.”

