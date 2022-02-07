Gun salutes mark Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Gun salutes mark Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 1:07 pm
Members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, in Green Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, in Green Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations began with a bang, as gun salutes were fired across the country to mark her 70-year reign.

Events will be held over the coming year in honour of the Queen, who at the weekend renewed her 1947 pledge to the nation and Commonwealth “that my life will always be devoted to your service”.

At noon the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, named by the Queen’s father King George VI, 75 years ago, fired a 41-gun salute from London’s Green Park.

Platinum Jubilee
A gun salute was fire in Green Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The ceremony took place a day after February 6, Accession Day, when Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II, as the anniversary fell on a Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw, who as Brigade Major of the prestigious Household Division oversees the Army’s big ceremonial events, said: “For me this is the launch of the Platinum Jubilee, this is where it all starts for all of us and as a country.”

Monday was his first day in his role as Brigade Major, and he faces a busy 2022, saying: “This is no doubt a career highlight for me, I’m honoured to be involved.”

He added: “On June 2 we’ve got the Queen’s Birthday Parade, with 1,400 troops involved in that, and on June 5 there’s the pageant and the armed forces will also be involved.

Platinum Jubilee
The gun salute marked the official start of the Platinum Jubilee (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I’m going to be heavily involved in the planning for both events, so really exciting.”

A Platinum Jubilee medal will be presented to members of the armed forces, emergency services and others to mark their service.

They can be worn from today but it is likely the Trooping the Colour ceremony will be the first time they will be worn by the military.

Medals have been awarded to mark royal jubilees since the Victorian period, when the 50th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign was commemorated in 1887.

In recent decades medals have been issued to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, Golden in 2002 and Silver in 1977.

Platinum Jubilee
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Lt Col Shaw, who was wearing his Platinum Jubilee medal ribbon, said: “There’s a huge amount of pride in being able to wear it and it demonstrates that strong bond between the sovereign and the armed forces.

“It’s a huge honour and signifies a massive moment for all us and the country.”

The extended four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend will begin on Thursday June 2 with Trooping the Colour, which will be staged in full for the first time since the pandemic.

A service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral the following day.

Other highlights include a day at the races for the Queen and her family, who will fill the royal box for the Derby, held at Epsom Downs on the Saturday.

Later that day a star-studded concert will be staged from Buckingham Palace.

Communities across the country will sit down together for the Big Jubilee Lunch on the Sunday, the final day of the Bank Holiday weekend, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will also be held in the capital, featuring more than 5,000 people from across the UK and Commonwealth.

