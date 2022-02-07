‘Lessons from past not learned’ by Grenfell cladding testing firm, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

‘Lessons from past not learned’ by Grenfell cladding testing firm, inquiry hears

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 1:29 pm
The Grenfell Tower in west London. (PA)
The Grenfell Tower in west London. (PA)

Lessons from the past have not been learned by the firm that fire tested cladding used on Grenfell Tower, an inquiry into the disaster has heard.

Phase two of the probe is examining how the skyscraper in west London came to be coated in flammable materials that contributed to the spread of flames, which shot up the tower in June 2017, killing 72 people.

Module six of this phase is concerned with building regulations and the published guidance on fire safety.

On Monday, the inquiry focused on the role of the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), a body appointed by the Government to assess organisations that provide certification, testing and inspections in various sectors.

In particular, lawyers looked at UKAS’s assessments of the Building Research Establishment (BRE), which carried out fire tests for Kingspan’s Kooltherm K15 cladding.

Lorraine Turner, accreditation director of UKAS, said it “appears to be the case” that a 2021 report into BRE suggests that the firm had not learned from the past.

The inquiry heard that since 2005, UKAS had repeatedly identified areas of BRE’s work that did not meet international standards or were “areas of weakness”.

A UKAS report summary from May 2021, shown to the panel, read: “There are often issues and areas of weakness that have been subject to previous UKAS improvement actions.

Contractors undertake works at a residential property in Paddington to remove cladding
Contractors undertake works at a residential property in Paddington, London, as part of a project to remove and replace non-compliant cladding (PA)

“The reoccurrence of such issues is indicative that any corrective action has either not been effective or not implemented across the necessary business areas.”

BRE’s areas of weaknesses identified in the report included lack of equipment records that meet international standards, lack of records and procedures to demonstrate that any calibrated equipment is reviewed against appropriately different acceptance criteria, and appropriate training to staff on international standards.

Kate Grange QC, one of the counsels to the inquiry, asked Ms Turner: “Just looking at that, would you agree that that is a fairly damning set of remarks?”

The UKAS director said: “Yes it is.”

Ms Grange then asked: “Given that the assessor was looking at historic records going back to 2005, does that not reduce UKAS’s confidence in the work done by BRE historically?”

Mr Turner said: “Yes, yes it does. I think it also has to be looked at in conjunction with findings that were raised at the time as well, because some of these areas are repeating things which had already been reported in 2017, for example.”

Ms Grange then said: “Yes. The report points out that these areas of weakness have been subject to UKAS improvement actions in the past.”

Referring to the report summary, she asked: “Is that saying that the lessons from the past have not been learned by the BRE?”

Ms Turner said: “I think that appears to be the case.”

Workmen remove the cladding from the facade of a block of flats in Paddington, north London.
Workmen remove the cladding from the facade of a block of flats in Paddington, north London. (PA)

Ms Grange added: “If improvement actions are not properly addressed and not applied across the business, isn’t that also something of a criticism of UKAS for not having ensured that BRE’s actions were sufficient to address failings?”

“Potentially yes,” Ms Turner said.

The inquiry later heard that the May 2021 report was withdrawn and a new report was reissued after BRE wrote to UKAS, raising concerns about some of the findings.

Ms Grange asked Ms Turner whether she accepts that the new version “materially tones down the criticism of BRE”.

Ms Turner said: “The substance of the original report has been pulled into this report but it has been changed.”

Asked if the new report was issued “to appease” the BRE, Ms Turner said: “I don’t know.”

The UKAS director later explained how she ruled that the second report could not stand due to the original assessor’s objections but she added that his first report had remained withdrawn as well.

The inquiry continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal