Two Catterick Garrison soldiers dead in separate incidents

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 7:37 pm
A sign at Catterick Garrison Headquarters in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two soldiers from an Army garrison in North Yorkshire died over the weekend in separate incidents.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the army base at Catterick Garrison at 5am on Saturday after receiving reports of the “sudden death” of a 33-year-old man.

The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are assisting in preparing a report for the coroner.

On Sunday, a second soldier died in Manchester, the Army said.

Soldiers' boots (Ben Birchall/PA)erman garrison town
No further details have been given regarding the incident and British Transport Police are investigating.

An Army spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of two soldiers.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both soldiers and we ask that their privacy is respected at this sad and difficult time.

“The deaths, which took place at Catterick Garrison and Manchester, are not connected.”

