Are you sitting comfortably? Kate reads children’s bedtime story for CBeebies

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 10:31 pm

The Duchess of Cambridge has donned a comfy sweater and sat down by a fire to record a bedtime story reading for CBeebies.

Sat cross-legged on a rug, Kate narrates the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

The duchess is following in the footsteps of Hollywood star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America; Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl; and British actor, Tom Hiddleston, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

For the broadcast on the BBC’s channel for young children, the duchess wears jeans and a Fair Isle jumper and appears to be sat in the corner of a green space, with a hot chocolate within reach, two soft, toy owls for company and a fire bowl burning away.

The Duchess of Cambridge visit to Denmark
Kate will read a children’s classic on the BBC channel CBeebies (Tolga Akmen/PA)

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “I couldn’t be more proud to have the duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.

“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, illustrated by Paul Howard, tells the story of Plop, a baby barn owl, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

Children’s Mental Health Week is a national event that aims to highlight the importance of the issue and Kate, whose reading will be screened on Sunday, picked Tomlinson’s book as the story chimes with this years’ theme of Growing Together.

Youngsters and adults are being encouraged to consider how they have grown emotionally, recognising that trying new things can help people move beyond their comfort zones.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark read by the duchess on CBeebies Bedtime Stories will be screened at 6.50pm on Sunday.

