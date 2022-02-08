Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender to headline Victorious Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender to headline Victorious Festival

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 11:19 am
Sam Fender (Lesley Martin/PA)
Sam Fender (Lesley Martin/PA)

Singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and Brit Critics’ Choice winner Sam Fender have been announced as headliners for the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival.

Other stars added to the line-up of the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire, being held on the August bank holiday weekend, include psych-rock veterans Primal Scream and indie rockers The Libertines featuring frontmen Carl Barat and Pete Doherty.

Joining the Sunday acts is Anne-Marie, a coach on ITV’s The Voice UK, who has achieved chart success herself earlier this year.

Paolo Nutini
Paolo Nutini (Yui Mok/PA)

English pop rock band Bastille, known for hits Pompeii and Happier, has also been added to the Saturday line-up with other additions including dance act Example, Irish rock band Inhaler, post punk band White Lies and English rock band Suede.

Other seasoned acts added include Ocean Colour Scene, indie rockers Editors and singer songwriter Amy Macdonald.

Mercury Prize nominated Turin Brakes, rock band The Subways, British DJ Andy C plus a Hot Chip Mega Mix will also taking to the stage during the weekend which will feature Stereophonics as the Friday night headliner.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor was previously annonced (Matt Crossick/PA)

Festival director Andy Marsh said: “We can’t wait for this year’s festival – we built the excitement with our first wave of artists and we’re thrilled to be able to announce even more amazing acts for 2022.

“Stay tuned as we’ve got even more acts to announce between now and the festival.”

The event organisers have also expanded the comedy acts which will this year include star of The Duchess and team captain on 8 out of 10 Cats Katherine Ryan, host of The Masked Singer Joel Dommett and comedy veteran Russell Kane as well as Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo regular Milton Jones.

Previously announced acts across the weekend are James, Liverpudlian three-piece The Wombats, singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, Sugababes, alt-rockers Nothing But Thieves, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, experimental pop project Self Esteem and New York indie trio We Are Scientists.

Victorious Festival runs from August 26 to 28 on Southsea Common.

