Kate makes fruit kebabs with toddlers on visit to MumSpace group

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 12:47 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to PACT (Parents and Communities Together) in Southwark (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to PACT (Parents and Communities Together) in Southwark (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge made fruit kebabs with toddlers as she joined a cooking workshop during a visit to a MumSpace playgroup.

Kate met families at the activity and wellbeing session run by PACT (Parents and Communities Together) in Southwark, south London, on Tuesday.

Kate helps youngsters during an activity session (Alastair Grant/PA)

PACT works to combat isolation, support parental mental health and engage hard-to-reach communities in accessing health and social services.

The duchess, a champion of research into early childhood, met mothers and youngsters to hear of the challenges they are facing.

The Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by organiser Mena Amnour (Alastair Grant/PA)

MumSpace playgroups are free weekly sessions organised by PACT to allow mothers to share the ups and downs of motherhood.

Kate, who has set up the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, focuses much of her charity work on early childhood and how it affects outcomes in later life.

