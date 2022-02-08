Driver injured as brick thrown at train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver injured as brick thrown at train

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 1:51 pm
A train driver was hit in the face by shards of glass when his cab’s windscreen was smashed by a brick(Northern/PA)
A train driver was hit in the face by shards of glass when his cab’s windscreen was smashed by a brick.

The brick was thrown at the train as it was travelling towards Clifton in Greater Manchester at around 10pm on Friday February 4, Northern said.

The driver, who has not been named, was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

An investigation has been launched by British Transport Police (BTP).

Damage caused by the brick
Northern described the incident as ‘shocking’ (Northern/PA)

Northern is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to a conviction.

The operator’s regional director, Chris Jackson, said: “It’s hard to believe that anyone would put the safety of others at risk by such reckless behaviour.

“The consequences of a brick hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating.

“This was a shocking incident that could have had fatal consequences.

“Officers are investigating, and I am appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Someone will know who did this and we need to find them before they do something similar which may have far worse consequences.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

