Restaurants relying on workers back in offices, says top chef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Restaurants relying on workers back in offices, says top chef

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 2:25 pm
Chefs Margot and Fergus Henderson from London with their OBEs (Officers of the Order of the British Empire) following an investiture ceremony by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Seve Parsons/PA)
Chefs Margot and Fergus Henderson from London with their OBEs (Officers of the Order of the British Empire) following an investiture ceremony by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Seve Parsons/PA)

A top chef has called for less working from home in order to help out restaurants as she picked up a gong at Windsor Castle.

Margot Henderson and her husband Fergus Henderson were both made OBEs for services to the culinary arts, with the honours bestowed by the Prince of Wales on Tuesday.

The couple said they were going to celebrate with friends at a party at Margot’s restaurant, the Rochelle Canteen, after receiving their medals.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Chefs Margot and Fergus Henderson (Steve Parson/PA)

Fergus, who is behind the St John restaurant, commented on how well-informed Charles was, while Margot said they chatted about restaurants.

Margot said January was “dead” for business, but that there is now a feeling that people are out and about.

“Our restaurants are in London so we can really only talk about London.

“There is a bit of energy, a little bit of sunshine, seeing a daffodil helps everyone go out for lunch and dinner.

“It’s great to see people back in their offices. We need to have people in their offices.

“Restaurants are really relying on that, so the less working from home the better,” she said.

Margot said meeting Charles was “wonderful”, adding: “I was quite nervous.”

Talking about their visit to the castle, she said: “It’s very special, isn’t it? The castle is incredible.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dr Nisreen Alwan (Steve Parsons/PA)

Margot said she and her husband cook a lot, adding: “Fergus wakes up most days saying: ‘What’s for lunch?’, you know: ‘What are we going to do for lunch?’

“It’s a general: ‘Who feels like it?’ I love cooking at home. We both do. Holidays are always about cooking and bringing people together.

“Generally it’s a shared activity. Fergus makes mainly tomato pasta. He’s very keen on tomato pasta. He does a very good tomato pasta.”

The couple said their party at Rochelle Canteen will feature boiled ham and parsley sauce, topped off with Fergus’s “wonderful” chocolate ice cream.

“And we’re going to have a dance,” Margot said, adding: “It feels a bit like a wedding.”

Also at the ceremony was Dr Nisreen Alwan, associate professor in public health at Southampton University, who was made an MBE for services to medicine and public health during Covid-19.

Ansel Wong
Ansel Wong (Steve Parsons/PA)

Dr Alwan, who campaigned for more awareness of long Covid, said Charles was “lovely”, adding that he “offered a lot of empathy”.

She said it means a lot to be appreciated for the work she does in her day-to-day job.

Dr Alwan said she remains concerned about long Covid, adding that there is still a lot unknown about the condition.

“A lot of people who had it almost two years ago are not recovered,” she said, warning that it is most common in working age people.

Meanwhile, cultural activist Ansel Wong became a CBE for services to arts and culture.

Artist Sir Frank Bowling, 87, was due to be knighted at the ceremony, but was not in attendance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal