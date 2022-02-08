More arrests in teenager murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

More arrests in teenager murder probe

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 2:31 pm
Three more teenagers have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester in December (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Three more teenagers have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester in December (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Three more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Gloucester.

Ramarni Crosby, known as Marni, who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 2021.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Stratton Road, Gloucester.

So far, six people have been charged with the killing.  

Ramarni Crosby death
Ramarni Crosby was stabbed to death in Gloucester in December (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Gloucestershire Police arrested a further three teenage boys on suspicion of murder on Tuesday morning, and they are currently being held in custody. 

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “We are continuing to make significant progress in this investigation, but we would still like to hear from anybody with information about that evening and who has not already come forward.”

The arrests come the day after Ramarni’s funeral.

Hundreds of people attended a service at Gloucester Cathedral on Monday. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal