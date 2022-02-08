Messages in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Messages in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case revealed

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 6:19 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Messages between Rebekah Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt have been revealed as part of the High Court battle between Mrs Vardy and fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney.

In an October 2019 Twitter post, Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking stories about her private life after carrying out a months-long “sting operation”.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney, dubbed “Wagatha Christie”, claimed Mrs Vardy had shared fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.

On Tuesday, during the latest stage of the High Court battle, Mrs Rooney’s lawyers released several messages between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt.

– January 22, 2019

Mrs Rooney posted on her private Instagram account that her car had been damaged.

Rebekah Vardy libel proceedings
Members of the press wait outside the Royal Courts of Justice before a previous hearing in Rebekah Vardy’s High Court libel claim against Coleen Rooney(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

– January 23

Mrs Vardy discussed the post with Ms Watt and said “she’s a nasty bitch x” and “would love to leak those stories x.”

Ms Watt replied: “I would have tried to have done a story on Coleen but the evidence has been deleted x” before Mrs Vardy passes on details of the post.

– January 25

Ms Watt told Mrs Vardy that a journalist from The Sun was attempting to write a story on Mrs Rooney crashing her car.

She said she was “100% confident it happened but don’t know how”.

Mrs Rooney had not crashed her car; it had been damaged when another car crashed into it.

Later that day, an article appeared in The Sun about the car being damaged.

Mrs Rooney posted a screenshot of the article to her Instagram with the caption: “Someone on here is selling stories again to this scum of a paper.”

– January 27

Mrs Rooney tweeted: “It’s sad to think someone who I have accepted to follow me is betraying for either money or to keep a relationship with the press.”

Discussing the tweet with Mrs Vardy in a WhatsApp message, Ms Watt said: “Such a victim. Poor Coleen…And it wasn’t someone she trusted. It was me”

– February 6

Ms Watt and Mrs Vardy discussed that Mrs Rooney has unfollowed her, with Mrs Rooney’s lawyers arguing the exchanges show the pair were concerned about being blamed for the leaks.

Ms Watt said: “If she does try to say it or that it was me and it’s undeniably obvious what we’ll do is say I left the company I was working for in Jan and one of the girls in the office has my old laptop that had your passwords saved on it so it will have been them and now you will have to change everything x.”

Mrs Vardy replied: “Ok!”

Rebekah Vardy libel proceedings
Rebekah Vardy last year (Joe Giddens/PA)

In exchanges released by Mrs Vardy’s lawyers, she told Ms Watt on the same day: “She thinks it’s me that’s been doing stories on her! Of all the people on her Instagram ffs!”

Mrs Vardy continued: “That c*** needs to get over herself! X … Someone on her Instagram regularly sells stories on her though”.

She later added: “What a joke! All I’ve ever been is nice to her though! Even when Wayne was being a c*** x.”

– April 8

Mrs Rooney posted the first of the “sting operation” posts about a so-called gender-selection treatment.

This is discussed between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt.

– August 15

An article is published by The Sun claiming Mrs Rooney travelled to Mexico to look into gender-selection treatment.

Manchester Arena Boxing
Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne (Richard Sellers/PA)

– August 16

Discussing the leaks, Mrs Vardy told Ms Watt: “Bet it’s their PR again has to be x… I really can’t see anyone being that arsed with selling stories on her.”

– September 25

Mrs Rooney makes a private Instagram post about falsely returning to television,  in the second “sting” post.

This is followed by an article in The Sun about Mrs Rooney returning to television three days later.

– October 2

Mrs Rooney posted false information about her basement being flooded on Instagram, the third “sting operation” post.

– October 8

An article in The Sun was published about Mrs Rooney’s flooded basement, quoting a “source close to the couple”.

– October 9

Mrs Rooney publishes a statement on Twitter describing the leaks, concluding “it’s………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Mrs Vardy said “that’s war” to Ms Watt.

Ms Watt said: “You will have to say that you don’t speak to anyone about her but that recently your (Instagram) has even been following people you don’t follow and she should come to you first and asked you about it.”

She added: “Just say you have allowed a company to access it for sponsored posts and a former social media agency that you worked with too.”

