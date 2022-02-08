Plans to cut red tape from 5G rollout and improve mobile phone connectivity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans to cut red tape from 5G rollout and improve mobile phone connectivity

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 11:11 pm
Street lights, bus shelters and traffic lights will host more mobile network equipment to help boost coverage, it has been announced.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said that eight projects in England and Scotland will be  part of a new scheme seeking to help local authorities cut red tape as telecoms operators look to install more 4G and 5G kit.

They will share from the £4 million Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Accelerator (DCIA) which is looking at how digital software can help simplify the actions local authorities need to take when telecoms operators ask for access to publicly-owned buildings and curbside infrastructure.

 Bus shelters and traffic lights will host more mobile network equipment to help boost coverage (Dominic Lipinski/PA) 

Amid a surging demand for connectivity, items such as road signs and CCTV poles can be used to improve 4G coverage – but they are also key to the rollout of 5G, which demands a larger number of smaller “cell sites”.

These sites involve antennas and other telecoms equipment being placed to form a network.

Telecoms firms have found the necessary checks for information such as location, physical dimensions or access to a power source to ensure it is a good site for the network equipment have been difficult and time consuming.

Under the scheme, telecoms firms are to get easier access to public buildings and street lights, bus shelters and traffic lights in 44 English and Scottish council areas in what Digital Infrastructure minister Julia Lopez hopes will deliver “the UK the connectivity it needs by rolling out better mobile coverage as quickly as possible”.

This comes as the Government is investing in piloting the latest innovations in digital asset management platforms with software that enables local councils to more easily share data mobile companies’ need to speed up their rollout plans.

Huawei concerns
A mobile phone next to a telecoms mast (Ben Birchall/PA) 

Ms Lopez said: “Currently, mobile companies are finding it difficult to get the data they need to check that a lamppost, bus shelter or public building is suitable for hosting their kit.

“These eight pilots will help solve this by modernising the way local authorities and operators work together in a way that ultimately delivers faster, more reliable mobile coverage for millions of people.”

Gareth Elliott, of Mobile UK, said: “The DCIA trial and its project winners will provide positive examples of how local authorities can use technology to speed up processes and develop effective relationships with mobile operators to improve coverage for all.”

The project aims to provide faster and more reliable mobile coverage sooner.

It could also mean there is less need for new masts which can often take longer to build and set up. If successful, the technology could be rolled out to local authorities across the UK.

Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross in Scotland, as well as Tyneside, Sunderland, Dudley, Wolverhampton, Somerset, Dorset and several other areas across England are among the locations that will be covered by the pilots.

The Government is also moving ahead with plans to connect up to 187,000 rural premises via Project Gigabit – a £5 billion programme to build top-of-the-range broadband infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas.

Broadband providers have been invited to submit bids for contracts worth up to £292 million to upgrade rural homes and businesses across Cumbria, Durham, Northumberland, Cambridgeshire, Dorset and Teesdale.

Initial work is expected to begin later this year.

