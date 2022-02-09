Murder investigation opened after death in Greenwich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched a murder investigation after an injured man found in south-east London died of stab wounds.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Lionel Road in Greenwich at about 5.10pm on Tuesday.

Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, with stab wounds.

#APPEAL | A murder investigation has been launched in #Greenwich A man in his early 20s was found with fatal stab wounds in Lionel Road shortly after 5.10pm. Any witnesses or anyone with information can ☎️ police on 101, quoting CAD 5622/08Febhttps://t.co/BhBbtu4m8a — Greenwich MPS (@MPSGreenwich) February 8, 2022

He was pronounced dead at an east London hospital a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and homicide detectives are leading the murder investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 with the reference 5622/08FEB. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.