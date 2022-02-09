Murder investigation opened after death in Greenwich By Press Association February 9, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 12:53 am A murder investigation has been opened (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have launched a murder investigation after an injured man found in south-east London died of stab wounds. Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Lionel Road in Greenwich at about 5.10pm on Tuesday. Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, with stab wounds. #APPEAL | A murder investigation has been launched in #GreenwichA man in his early 20s was found with fatal stab wounds in Lionel Road shortly after 5.10pm.Any witnesses or anyone with information can ☎️ police on 101, quoting CAD 5622/08Febhttps://t.co/BhBbtu4m8a— Greenwich MPS (@MPSGreenwich) February 8, 2022 He was pronounced dead at an east London hospital a short time later. His next of kin have been informed and homicide detectives are leading the murder investigation. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 with the reference 5622/08FEB. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close