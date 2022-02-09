One in six speeding fines in England and Wales cancelled, says road group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

One in six speeding fines in England and Wales cancelled, says road group

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 12:03 am
More than one in six speeding offences detected by police in England and Wales is cancelled, new figures show
More than one in six speeding offences detected by police in England and Wales is cancelled, new figures show (Ian West/PA)

More than one in six speeding offences detected by police in England and Wales is cancelled, new figures show.

Analysis of Government data by the RAC Foundation revealed that 400,000 (17%) of 2.4 million speeding cases in the 12 months to the end of March last year were dismissed.

This is up from 13% during 2019/20.

There are several reasons why offences are cancelled, such as:

– Faulty speed cameras.
– Cloned vehicles carrying false number plates.
– Emergency vehicles lawfully breaking speed limits.
– Delays in issuing notices of intended prosecution.
– Lack of resources to bring cases to court.

The RAC Foundation said some of these issues could have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest proportions of cancelled speeding cases during 2020/21 were in Greater Manchester and Warwickshire, both at 39%.

Wiltshire, which has no fixed speed cameras, saw the lowest proportion of dismissed cases, at just 2%.

RAC Foundation director, Steve Gooding, said: “It is correct that drivers caught speeding should face the consequences, but it is also important that the systems of detection and prosecution are robust.

“The hundreds of thousands of cancelled offences each year indicate they are not. At the very least it is an administrative burden the police could do without.

“We urge the Home Office to start collecting data from police forces about these cancelled offences so we can understand where the problem lies.”

Adam Snow, a lecturer at the law school of Liverpool John Moores University, who worked on the report, said: “Police forces and local authorities are seeing number plate cloning as a growing problem.

“With the increasing reliance on camera enforcement for clean air zones and moving traffic violations, there is some evidence to suggest more motorists are seeing this as an acceptable response even though it is fraud.”

The total number of speeding offences detected was down by only 6% on the previous year, despite traffic volumes falling by more than a quarter due to coronavirus lockdowns.

