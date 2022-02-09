Artist celebrates Yorkshire identity with stitch tribute to favourite ‘chippy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Artist celebrates Yorkshire identity with stitch tribute to favourite ‘chippy’

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 9:01 am
Robyn Nichol, 26, from Keighley in Bradford, creates humorous art works that include some of her favourite food memories. (Robyn Nichol/PA)
A Yorkshire artist has been paying homage to her Northern roots by embroidering her childhood memories, from pic’n’mix sweets to a tribute to her favourite “chippy”.

Robyn Nichol, 26, from Keighley in Bradford, creates humorous art works that include some of her favourite food memories including mushy peas and Yorkshire puddings.

Robyn Nichol, 26, from Keighley in Bradford, sat next to her work.
The textile artist creates intricate hand-embroidered pieces of household brands and amusing phrases that made up her childhood in the Northern market town.

One includes the phrase “put big light on”, while another reads “I ain’t done owt mum” – referencing the Northern slang “owt” meaning anything.

There are also references to the bakeries and chips shops that Ms Nichol used to frequent growing up with her parents and throughout her teenage years.