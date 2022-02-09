Facebook launches UK tool to redirect users away from extremist searches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Facebook launches UK tool to redirect users away from extremist searches

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 9:01 am
The logo of social networking site Facebook is displayed on a smartphone (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The logo of social networking site Facebook is displayed on a smartphone (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Facebook and Instagram users in the UK who search for content related to organised hate or violent extremism will now be redirected to resources and support as part of a major counterspeech update.

The social network has announced the expansion of its Redirect Initiative into the UK, as well as Pakistan, which replaces the top search result on hate or extremism-based searches with a link to help and support on how to move away from hate and violence.

According to Facebook, research has shown that challenging violent and extremist views with positive counterspeech is one of the most effective ways to combat such attitudes and uses empathy and alternative perspectives to respond to extremist views.

The tool has already been launched in Australia, the US, Germany and Indonesia and is the latest move by Facebook parent firm Meta to attempt to improve online safety amid ongoing scrutiny on the sector from regulators and policymakers from around the world.

The social media giant said the counterspeech process was most effective when the counterspeech comes from credible voices and so has partnered with charity Exit UK for the UK version of the tool.

“Working in partnership with technology companies like Meta will help ensure the safety and well-being of the public and those that might be vulnerable online,” Exit UK founder Nigel Bromage said.

“At Exit UK, we help people involved in the far-right leave, and we also support wider members of the community, many of whom feel they have no-one to talk to.

“We understand the importance of offering non-judgmental advice and support so that over time we can help people improve their critical thinking skills and develop positive counter-narratives to challenge hate online.”

Dr Nawab Osman, Meta’s global programmes lead for dangerous individuals and organisations, said: “Counterspeech is just one part of our multi-faceted strategy to tackle violent extremism, terrorism and organised hate.

“Our policies clearly state that dangerous individuals and organisations themselves have no place on our platforms.

“We’ve banned thousands of individuals and organisations across the ideological spectrum under our rules, and we prohibit praise and support of these groups and their leaders on our platforms.

“We have a team of more than 350 dedicated specialists and sophisticated proactive detection technology to help us find and remove this content quickly. We’ll continue to work with diverse partners around the world to address extremism across society.”

