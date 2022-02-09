Take out stiles and help ‘trespassers’ back to the path, farmers advised

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers should add self-closing gates instead of stiles where possible to make access to the countryside for the public easier, new official guidance says.

It is part of guidance issued to farmers and land managers, to help people enjoy the countryside responsibly, by government conservation agency Natural England, in partnership with Natural Resources Wales.

The guidance includes recommendations for cutting back vegetation and keeping public waterways clear as part of ensuring rights of way are usable, putting in more accessible gates – or even leaving gaps – rather than stiles, and better signage for visitors.

It advises land managers who find walkers trespassing on their land that “visitors rarely mean to trespass” and to ask them if they are lost and help them get back to paths or areas they are allowed on.

Land managers are encouraged to help visitors behave responsibly, securing gates open if they want people to leave that way, considering safe-closing gates or signs if they want them shut, and keeping land free from rubbish which could encourage fly-tipping.

It also includes advice on reporting criminal or threatening behaviour to the police, and reporting noise disturbances and fly-tipping to the local authority.

There is advice on creating a safe environment, including stacking bales safely, using and storing chemicals responsibly, managing trees, and warning visitors of hazards in the landscape.

And there is guidance on managing and protecting livestock, including what to do if a dog is chasing farm animals, including a warning that farmers should only shoot a dog worrying livestock as a last resort.

The new guidance is issued under the Countryside Code, which was refreshed last year in a bid to help people of all ages and backgrounds enjoy the countryside responsibly – with advice such as saying hello to other people, staying on footpaths, and bagging and binning their dog’s poo.

Natural England chief executive Marian Spain said: “With more people than ever before spending time in nature, this refreshed advice for land managers has never been more important in helping to ensure we work together to protect our outdoor spaces.

“I urge all land managers to follow this new advice and continue to help make nature accessible to everyone, so people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy the invaluable health and wellbeing benefits that nature offers, while giving it the respect it deserves.”

Rural Affairs Minister Lord Benyon said: “We want to ensure that nature is accessible for all, whilst also supporting people to do the right thing when they are visiting the countryside.

“The new advice in the Countryside Code will help farmers and land managers to help the public enjoy the outdoors in a responsible way. I am grateful to all of those stakeholders who have helped shape this updated guidance.”

Mark Tufnell, president of the Country, Land and Business Association, said: “The Code now offers landowner-specific advice which will be particularly helpful for our members, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to smoothly manage increased public interest in accessing green spaces.

“Rather than pitting rural communities and visitors against each other, the guidance unites them by focusing on a shared appreciation of our countryside.”