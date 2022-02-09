Firefighter training centre mocks up collapsed building disaster zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Firefighter training centre mocks up collapsed building disaster zone

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 12:19 pm
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service officers undergo training on a new state-of-the-art facility (Owen Humpreys/PA)
A training centre which mocks up the scene firefighters face when tackling a collapsed building has been hailed as a UK first.

The facility has been constructed in Washington, Tyne and Wear, to help firefighters rescue casualties from disaster zones.

The network of chambers connected by 180ft of concrete pipeworks has been covered with rubble at the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) centre.

The huge structure simulates the scene of a real-life disaster and snakes through the training yard at TWFRS headquarters.

It will be used by the service’s Urban Search and Rescue team, to hone and maintain their specialist skills.

TWFRS chief fire officer Chris Lowther said: “This state-of-the-art training aid allows us to simulate that type of disaster and offers realistic training for those specialist crews.”

