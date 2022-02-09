Samsung merges Galaxy Note and S Series phones to create new flagship device

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Samsung has merged the key features of its two flagship smartphone ranges to create a new “compelling proposition” for users, the company said as it unveiled its new S22 Series phones.

The trio of new phones is led by the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which the tech giant says combines the high-end camera and performance regularly seen in its S Series with the power and built-in S-Pen stylus from the popular Note Series of phablets.

The flagship £1,149 phone “brings two smartphone legacies together”, said the firm’s corporate vice president for UK and Ireland, Conor Pierce, and is joined by the S22 and S22+ in the new line-up.

Last year, Samsung chose to release a new range of foldable smartphones instead of a new Galaxy Note – the large-screen phone which comes with the S-Pen stylus built-in, as part of a shake-up of its device portfolio.

The trio of new devices come in three different sizes, with the Ultra the largest of the range (Martyn Landi/PA)

Now the larger screen and stylus have been added to the S22 Ultra, which comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ display and 120Hz screen refresh rate for smoother scrolling, as well as an improved quad rear camera system, a large battery and fast charging.

Meanwhile, the base model S22 – which starts at £769 – has a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen and the £949 S22+ has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display.

Both devices have the 120Hz screen refresh rate also seen on the Ultra and house triple rear camera systems.

The technology giant confirmed that S22 and S22+ will be available on March 11, with the S22 Ultra coming slightly earlier, on February 25.

Samsung’s unveiling is the first major smartphone launch of the year, with rivals such as Apple and Google not expected to announce their flagship phones until later this year.

“Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S Series for a truly unique smartphone experience,” Mr Pierce said.

“This is a leap forward for mobile technology that breaks the rules of what a smartphone can do and sets a new epic standard for a generation that puts experience first.”

Industry experts have responded well to the new devices, with Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, praising the design and camera capabilities of the phones.

“Samsung has once again delivered what the tech giant is best known for – robust, good-quality handsets with impressive specs and innovative features,” he said.

“Last year we saw the S21 Ultra launch with S-Pen compatibility and this year the S22 Ultra goes one step further, including one in its slot in the handset. Sadly, this does likely mean that the nail is in the coffin for the Note series, which proved popular with people using their phone for work or gaming.

“Following the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and the Google Pixel 6 Pro in the latter half of 2021, Samsung had some competition for the best camera – an area it has tended to dominate over the years.

“The removal of the chunky camera hump in the rear cameras of the Ultra makes this one of the most visually appealing camera set-ups we’ve had from Samsung.

“The video camera across the three handsets has seen the most notable improvement, with improved stabilisation meaning that every frame of the video gives the user more detail than ever.”

During the virtual event to announce the new phones, Samsung also unveiled a new tablet range – a trio of Tab S8 devices.