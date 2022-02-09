Paralysed rugby player ‘really chuffed’ with OBE from Anne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paralysed rugby player ‘really chuffed’ with OBE from Anne

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 5:51 pm
Matthew Hampson with his OBE following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
A former rugby player who was paralysed from the neck down during training in 2005 has said more needs to be done to make grassroots games safer.

Matt Hampson was recognised with an OBE from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle after founding a charity which supports young people who have been seriously injured while playing sport.

The former Leicester and England under-21s prop founded the Matt Hampson Foundation in 2010, which was granted charity status the following year.

Wearing a grey suit for the investiture, Mr Hampson, 37, from Oakham near Leicester, said he felt “really, really chuffed” to have been recognised, and described Anne as “a very approachable down-to-earth person”.

He told the PA news agency after the ceremony that although playing rugby at a professional level is now much safer than when he was on the pitch, issues remain for amateur players.

Asked whether safety in sport has improved since his injury, he said: “In rugby, definitely. I’d say the protocols are better and I think the scrummage rules have improved in rugby and the game as a whole is a lot safer.

“But on the grassroots level, I’d say the knowledge of what scrums are doing and what the tackle laws are need to improve.

“Also, the refereeing of the game and the coaching of the game need work.

“We should introduce protocols that are in place in the professional game, like having ambulances on site and people with knowledge about what to do in the case of a spinal injury.”

Mr Hampson said he spoke with Anne about his foundation and how supportive the rugby community has been during his recovery.

He told PA: “I would just say that I think my family have been a great support to me, my friends, and beyond – the rugby community has been a great support to me.

“I’m in a situation where you could say I’ve been very lucky or very unlucky in life and I feel very honoured and privileged to be here.

“It’s an amazing day for everyone at the foundation and everyone who supports it.”

