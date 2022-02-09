[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A powerful drug combination for breast cancer could save thousands of lives, according to new results from a long-term study.

The drug Keytruda (also known as pembrolizumab), if given at the right time and in combination with chemotherapy, can stop the disease coming back in women with a type of aggressive breast cancer, driving up the chance of being cured.

Keytruda is an immunotherapy that works by helping the immune system to kill cancer cells. It is already a treatment for a number of cancers.

The drug is given via a drip into the bloodstream, with the number of sessions depending on the type of cancer.

In the new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, experts led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS Trust said the drug can significantly reduce the chance of the disease coming back in patients with the most aggressive type of breast cancer.

The trial, Keynote-522, showed the effect of adding immunotherapy to chemotherapy before patients undergo surgery to remove their tumour.

Women with early triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), where the disease had not yet spread beyond the breast and lymph nodes (stage II and III), were treated with Keytruda in addition to standard chemotherapy prior to surgery, followed by Keytruda after surgery.

After a follow-up period of more than three years, the risk of disease recurrence was 37% lower in patients treated with the drug combination than in those treated with chemotherapy alone.

Study lead Professor Peter Schmid, from Queen Mary University of London and clinical director at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, said: “We had previously demonstrated that the addition of immunotherapy to pre-operative chemotherapy increases the treatment response in patients with triple-negative breast cancer at the time of surgery.

“We now have long-term results demonstrating that the combination therapy significantly reduces recurrences by approximately 37%, including reduction of secondary breast cancer by 39%.

“This means that the cure rate for these cancers is significantly increased. The estimates are that, just in the US where this treatment was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, this new treatment may save as many as 10,000 lives per year.”

A total of 1,174 patients across 21 countries with previously untreated stage II or III TNBC were recruited for the trial, which was funded by pharmaceutical firm Merck Sharp and Dohme.

Patients were randomly allocated to receive Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy (784 patients) before surgery, or placebo in combination with chemotherapy (390 patients).

Following surgery, patients continued to receive either Keytruda alone or the placebo.

Around 15% of all breast cancers (more than 8,000 cases per year in the UK) are TNBC.

The current standard of care for patients with early-stage TNBC is chemotherapy, which is typically used to shrink the tumour ahead of surgery.

Dr Kotryna Temcinaite, senior research communications manager at Breast Cancer Now, said the new study was “exciting” and added: “The risk of triple negative breast cancer returning and spreading to other parts of the body in the first few years after treatment is higher than it is for other breast cancers.

“This promising new treatment could potentially prevent more lives being lost to this devastating disease.

“The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s appraisal of pembrolizumab was paused at the end of last year due to their capacity, but is expected to restart next month.

“This latest research reinforces how vital it is to avoid any further delays in the assessment of this treatment, so that it can quickly reach patients on the NHS who could benefit from it.”