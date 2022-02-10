Three installs 5G network throughout Stamford Bridge in ‘Premier League first’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three installs 5G network throughout Stamford Bridge in ‘Premier League first’

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 12:04 am
Former Chelsea players appeared at the stadium to mark the launch (Three)
Mobile operator Three has switched on its 5G network at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium, making it the first ground in the Premier League to be covered across its entirety, the firm has said.

The operator has introduced new mobile network equipment throughout the stands and concourse areas of the stadium in London, which it says will provide 5G coverage throughout for Three customers with a 5G-enabled phone.

4G coverage around the ground has also been expanded to boost coverage for those with older devices, and the overall upgrades are set to make it easier for supporters to scroll social media and stream video when needed.

Three has said it is also working with the club to improve network coverage for those living in the local area by installing microsites around the perimeter of the stadium to boost signals further.

There are plans to install 5G coverage at Kingsmeadow, Kingston-upon-Thames, the home of Chelsea Women, and at Cobham, Surrey, the club’s training ground.

Former Chelsea players Geremi Njitap, Gianfranco Zola, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Rob Green and William Gallas appeared at the stadium to mark the launch.

“We are thrilled to be the first in the Premier League to deploy a fully operational 5G network here at Stamford Bridge,” Three chief executive Robert Finnegan said.

“We are proud to partner with such an iconic club and to be able to help drive innovations in connectivity that will help shape the future fan experience at Chelsea FC and many other stadiums across the UK.

“5G will fundamentally change the way we work and play and it will be a game-changer for the sports and entertainment business. With the multiple possibilities around fan engagement and stadium management, we are excited at what the future holds.”

Chelsea chief executive Guy Laurence called the coverage upgrade “groundbreaking”.

“The possibilities of how we can enhance the fan and stadium experience are endless and our team is excited that it is now live,” he said.

“Staying connected is essential for fans and mobile has become an integral part of matchday.

“5G enables us to begin to merge the physical and digital for ultimate fan experiences.

“With Three beside us, we will be able to deliver the next generation of connected entertainment and continue our quest to be one of the most innovative clubs in world football.”

