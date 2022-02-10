Waterstones unveil shortlist for Children’s Book Prize 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stories exploring home, belonging and community are among the titles shortlisted for this year’s Waterstones Children’s Book Prize.

In total, 18 books are nominated across three categories for younger readers, older readers and illustrated books.

Among the six books vying for the younger readers prize is Kelly Yang’s Front Desk. Inspired by the author’s own childhood, it follows the story of Mia and her motel-based Chinese immigrant family.

Also featured in the younger readers’ section is Bumble And Snug And The Angry Pirates by Mark Bradley, the first comic book to make the shortlist, which teaches lessons about friendship and controlling your anger.

In the older readers’ category, Angeline Boulley’s thriller, Firekeeper’s Daughter, tells the story of a young Native American woman who faces difficult questions about community, corruption, and identity.

Meanwhile, in the category for the illustrated prize, Grandad’s Camper by Harry Woodgate celebrates love and inclusion as a grandad tells his granddaughter about the travel adventures he used to have with Gramps.

Each category winner will take a prize of £2,000 while one of the three will also be named Children’s Book of the Year and receive a further £3,000.

Florentyna Martin, Waterstones Head of Children’s, said this year’s shortlist has been chosen to “inspire readers” in an increasingly uncertain world.

She said: “Offering varied perspectives on themes of belonging and identity, the shortlisted books invite young readers to find comfort in familiar communities, discover engaging new worlds, or adventure to the unknown, all whilst being guided by unique, life-changing and relatable characters.”

Last year, A Kind of Spark by Elle McNicoll shot to the top of the bestseller charts after being announced as Waterstones Children’s Book Prize winner.

The 2022 winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 31.