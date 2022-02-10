Trainers designed by Virgil Abloh raise record-breaking £18.7 million at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Trainers designed by Virgil Abloh raise record-breaking £18.7 million at auction

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 12:17 am
Trainers designed by Virgil Abloh raise record-breaking £18.7 million (Ian West/PA)
Trainers designed by Virgil Abloh raise record-breaking £18.7 million (Ian West/PA)

A charity auction of 200 pairs of special trainers created by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh has raised a record-breaking 25.3 million dollars (£18.7 million).

The proceeds – which are more than eight times the  auction’s overall 3 million dollar (£2.2 million) high estimate – will go to Abloh’s scholarship fund.

The designer, known for working with megastars including Kanye West and Victoria Beckham, died in November aged 41 after privately battling cancer since 2019.

The trainers are a collaboration between French fashion house Louis Vuitton, where he was an artistic director, and Nike’s Air Force 1 project and come with an accompanying pilot case.

The trainers are a collaboration between French fashion house Louis Vuitton and Nike’s Air Force 1 project (Sotheby’s/PA)

They are made of calf leather and embellished with Louis Vuitton’s monogram.

Prior to his death, Abloh was involved in organising the auction at Sotheby’s in New York and the event is now going ahead in association with his family.

The sale has set multiple new benchmarks, including the highest known public records for the most valuable sneaker and fashion auctions ever staged, Sotheby’s said.

It was also the most valuable charity auction at Sotheby’s in nearly 10 years, the company said.

The money is to be donated to Abloh’s Post-Modern Scholarship Fund, which he founded in July 2020 and offers scholarships to students of black, African-American and African descent.

The trainers are made of calf leather and embellished with Louis Vuitton’s monogram (Sotheby’s/PA)

Charles F Stewart, Sotheby’s chief executive, said: “Today’s record-breaking auction, which saw unparalleled global participation, is a testament to Virgil Abloh’s legacy as one of the most visionary artists and designers of his generation whose widespread influence and impact is still palpable.

“Sotheby’s is honored to be have been a partner with Louis Vuitton and Nike in this special sale, which is now among the most successful charitable auctions ever staged at Sotheby’s.”

The Illinois-born designer’s death prompted a wave of tributes from famous fans and collaborators including Kanye West, Drake, Pharrell Williams, Victoria Beckham and Gigi Hadid.

Abloh was creative director of rapper West’s creative agency, Donda.

He also made history as the first African-American to lead French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma – a rare, aggressive form of cancer – in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal