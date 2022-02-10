William set for baton relay and tree planting during one-day Dubai visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William set for baton relay and tree planting during one-day Dubai visit

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 2:47 am
The Duke of Cambridge will take part in the Queen’s Commonwealth Games baton relay, plant mangrove saplings and celebrate the UK during a day of events in Dubai.

William arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday ahead of a busy schedule of engagements centred around the Dubai Expo 2020.

Soon after his commercial flight landed in Dubai on Wednesday, the duke tweeted under his own name, signing off his social media post with his initial W, and posted an image of the Dubai skyline taken from a plane.

William said he was “excited” to be in Dubai to celebrate the UK and discuss ways of achieving “a more sustainable world” with his environmental projects the Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife (UFW).

Peter Frankental, Amnesty International UK’s economic affairs programme director, has accused the UAE of having a “dismal” human rights record and said any UK trade deals arising from the Dubai Expo should be aligned with Britain’s commitment to safeguard human rights.

UK National Day is taking over the Dubai Expo on Thursday and William will tour the UK Pavilion and take part in a celebration of his homeland, meeting UK sportspeople and joining the Queen’s Baton Relay as it tours Commonwealth pavilions on the Expo site.

The duke will visit Abu Dhabi’s wetlands at Jubail Mangrove Park and join schoolchildren planting saplings to learn more about the UAE’s efforts to protect regional flora and fauna from human and environmental challenges.

William has attempted to tackle the illegal trade in items like ivory and rhino horn through his umbrella body UFW.

For more than five years the organisation’s Transport Taskforce has been working to foster collaborations between the transport sector and law enforcement to prevent wildlife trafficking, and UFW has also been working in the UAE to achieve this aim.

The duke will tour Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port operated by DP World, a UFW taskforce member, and watch a demonstration of cargo being unloaded from container ships by crane, scanned for suspicious items and inspected by customs.

William staged the inaugural awards ceremony for his Earthshot Prize last autumn and five finalists will showcase their innovative and ground-breaking solutions to “repair” the planet at the Expo, watched by the duke.

