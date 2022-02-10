Teenage victim named in Enfield murder investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Teenage victim named in Enfield murder investigation

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 6:35 am
Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police have named the teenage victim of a fatal stabbing in Enfield.

Eighteen-year-old Donovan Allen from Hemel Hempstead was found with stab wounds in Ayley Croft, Enfield, at 6.10pm on Monday.

Despite efforts from the emergency services, he died at the scene.  His next of kin are aware and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Detective chief inspector Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said: “Donovan’s family deserve to know what happened to him and we are working hard to give them those answers. Our investigation is continuing at pace but I want to reiterate my appeals to anyone that may have witnessed the incident or knows anything about who may have be involved.”

A 14-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until early March.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5753/07Feb.

