Stabbed Canadian teenager had an ‘unforgettable laugh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Stabbed Canadian teenager had an ‘unforgettable laugh’

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 1:51 pm
Ashley Wadsworth (Family handout/Essex Police/PA)
Ashley Wadsworth (Family handout/Essex Police/PA)

A Canadian teenager who was stabbed to death in Essex was “kind” and “beautiful” with an “unforgettable laugh”, her family said.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, travelled to the UK late last year to be with her boyfriend, whom she met through an online dating app.

She was pronounced dead at an address in Tennyson Road in Chelmsford on February 1.

An inquest, which was opened on Thursday, heard that she died of stab wounds to the chest.

Her 23-year-old boyfriend, Jack Sepple, is charged with her murder.

In a tribute released through Essex Police, Ms Wadsworth’s family described her as a “kind” and “beautiful” woman.

They said she had a “spontaneous, witty, kind personality”, an “unforgettable laugh”, and was “fiercely loving and loyal to her family and friends”.

Ashley Wadworth’s family said she was had a ‘spontaneous, witty, kind personality’ (Family handout/Essex Police/PA)

The family, who police said are currently not able to be in Essex, said they admired the teenager’s sense of adventure and that she had travelled extensively within Canada, as well as to Mexico, California and England.

She spoke three languages – English, French and Spanish – and travelling “encouraged her love of language”, they said.

The family said she dreamed of becoming a lawyer, strived for good grades, and had been accepted at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Colombia.

Ms Wadsworth, originally from Vernon, British Colombia, moved to Chelmsford in November 2021, she wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this year, she posted photos online of her “amazing trip to London”, where she had been sightseeing.

Her family said she had recently found faith, with the Mormon Church.

Chelmsford teenager death
Court artist’s sketch of Jack Sepple in the dock in an earlier hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

They thanked those who organised a vigil for the teenager in Chelmsford, adding: “Ashley, you are beautiful to us, and we will miss you very, very much.

“It has touched us so deeply, there are truly no words to express our gratitude.

“They were able to do something for Ashley that we couldn’t, and we will be forever thankful.

“How lucky are we to have people from across the world care so much about a family that they have never met?”

Ms Wadsworth’s elder sister, Hailey, described her sibling as her “best friend”, and the teenager’s niece, Paisley, called her the “best aunty ever”.

The family recalled how Ms Wadsworth saved up her own money to buy Paisley her first swing set.

Sepple, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, was not asked to enter pleas to the charge of murder in an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody until a further hearing at the court on March 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal